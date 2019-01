THIEVES broke into a shed in the Selby district and stole two strimmers.

Between 10pm on New Year’s Day and 2pm the following day offenders removed the doors off a garden shed at an address on Caudle Hill in Fairburn by removing the screws, North Yorkshire Police said.

A heavy duty strimmer worth £200 and an electric hedge trimmer worth £60 have been taken from the shed, the force added. Phone 101 with information. Quote 12190000868.