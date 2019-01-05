Novice stargazers are being invited to take a journey through the universe from one of the North York Moors’ darkest locations.

Cropton Lodges, near Pickering, will be the launch pad for the North York Moors’ first-ever star party, being staged as part of the third Dark Sky Festival on Saturday February 23.

Powerful telescopes will be slewed skywards to reveal celestial wonders, from distant galaxies to sparking star clusters.

You will even get the chance to handle rocks from outer space thought to be billions of years old, courtesy of the private collection of meteorites (and a piece of an ancient asteroid) belonging to amateur astronomer Richard Darn, who will be hosting the event.

But it is the stars themselves that, weather permitting, will be the... well, stars ... of the show.

Light pollution from city lights blocks out much of the majesty of the stars above our heads. Cropton Lodges, however, being one of the darkest places on the North York Moors, allows us to view the heavens in something like their full glory.

“The night sky can look ravishing from this location, far away from light pollution,” said Richard. “It’s a great chance to learn more about the wonder of the starry sky that makes the North York Moors so special.“

There will also be a colourful beginner’s talk indoors and chance to get the measure of the solar system using a toilet roll...

The event, which begins at 7pm, will go ahead in all weathers, Richard promises. But you will need to book to take part, at croptonstars.eventbrite.co.uk

Alternatively, call Richard on 0775 367 0038, or email richard@richarddarn.com

The cost is £10 for adults and £6.50 children over six years old.

Stephen Lewis