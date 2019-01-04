NEWS just in. Frustrated news reporter Jonathan Pie has announced The Fake News Tour for the autumn, when he will play York Barbican on October 4, Leeds Town Hall on October 31 and Hull City Hall on November 9.

Penned by Tom Walker – the face of Pie – and writing partner Andrew Doyle, the 36-date tour show posits the thought that if no news is good news, then good news is fake news, as the scathing Pie returns to the road to berate the people in power and the journalists apparently holding them to account.

Pie last let off both barrels at York Barbican on February 28 last year on his Back To The Studio tour, a show that was later broadcast on BBC Three. He first came to national and international attention with his irate, righteous videos that have gone viral regularly, achieving millions of views, leading to Pie having 1.2 million Facebook followers. His response to the election of President Donald Trump was viewed more than 150 million times worldwide, while a clip exploring identity politics was seen eight million times on Facebook alone.

York tickets are on sale on 0844 854 2757, at yorkbarbican.co.uk or in person from the Barbican box office; Leeds, 0113 376 0318; Hull, 01482 300306.