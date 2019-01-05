A YORK shopping park has once again been recognised for its outstanding customer service.

Vangarde Shopping Park has been shortlisted in the Retail and Leisure Place category of the Revo ACE Awards, which it has won twice in the last four years.

Five members of Vangarde’s team have also been shortlisted in the ACE Stars category after being put to the test in a mystery shopper challenge and each scoring 100 per cent.

The awards celebrate “truly outstanding” customer experience.

Deborah O’Donnell, centre manager, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering outstanding customer service at Vangarde. The team patrol the Park throughout the day so that they can deal with any customer problems or queries that may arise quickly and efficiently.

“The idea is for the team to be approachable, friendly, polite and helpful and I am proud to say that every single one of my team manages this every time.”

The award winners will be announced on April 4.