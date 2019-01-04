A NORTH Yorkshire stately home enjoyed its busiest ever festive season. welcoming more than 51,500 visitors.

From November 17 to December 31, Castle Howard was transformed with magical displays, created by theatrical designers, Charlotte Lloyd-Weber and Bretta Gerecke. Tens of thousands of decorations and baubles graced every room as part of the Twelve Days of Christmas theme.

The attraction added an extra five days of Christmas by opening for the first time for Twixmas between Christmas and New Year, which attracted more than 1,000 visitors per day. The figures have been released as the house closes for the winter.

Chief executive officer, John Hoy, said: “It has been a superb year, and a real credit to those involved in making Castle Howard the most festive place to visit throughout November and December."

Castle Howard’s visitor numbers for the 2018 season show a 40 per cent growth since last year.

The house will now remain closed until the end of March and the grounds, woodlands and Adventure Playground remain open throughout the winter.