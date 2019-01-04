POLICE are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a women in Harrogate on Wednesday.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the Stray in Harrogate at 8.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a man exposing himself to a women whilst walking near Tewit Well Road.

In a statement the force said: "The man was described as in his 50’s, of stocky build and was wearing a cap and what appeared to be a dark coloured dressing gown. He is also described as walking with limp or dragging foot.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12190001152."

Police said that enquries are on going and it is not yet known if the incident has any connection to the man who exposed himself in York in November.