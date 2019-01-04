Your article ‘Ivy owner stung by business rates’ (The Press, January 3) did not reflect the text in which the owner referred to ‘significant increases in rent and rates’. The level of rent is often overlooked in discussions on the health of town centres.

A notice last year in an empty shop next door to The Ivy advertised a rent of about £45,000 and rates of £18,000. Rents are generally higher than rates and also ultimately determine the level of rates.

I am not an expert but it seems to me that one of the problems of the high street is a rigidity in rent levels caused by long leases and upward-only rent reviews.

The most effective way of letting vacant shops must to be to offer rents and flexible leases that are attractive to entrepreneurs wanting to bring new business ideas to the high street.

A reduction of rent levels will affect us all as most town centres are owned directly or indirectly by pension funds, insurance companies and the local council. But we need to grasp this particular nettle.

It would be interesting to hear from those directly involved in the retail property market as to how to address this issue.

Jonathan French

East Parade,

Heworth, York