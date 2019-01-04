PUPILS at a York primary school have won a regional award for their efforts walking and cycling to school.

Acomb Primary was proud to be awarded the Modeshift STARS York School of the Region award for inroads made at the school to increase sustainable and active travel to school.

Awarded each year to nominated schools, Modeshift STARS regional awards aim to recognise school’s achievements towards increasing a sustainable and healthy attitude towards commuting to and from school.

The scheme encourages schools across the country to join in a major effort to increase levels of active travel to improve the health and well-being of staff, parents and most importantly children.

Tom Dennis, PE coordinator for the school, said: “We are delighted to receive this award and really feel it represents the hard work put in by the school, parents and children to make active travel a key part of our day.

"The whole school is overjoyed to have won the award and be recognised for their leading success in the region for improving active travel to and from school."

The regional awards run each year and schools and required to gain a local authority nomination to be considered.

This year, councils nominated 80 schools, from a possible 1,200 nationwide, and Acomb was commended for its quick progress from a bronze to gold level accredited school.

Initiatives at Acomb have included regular Active Travel days, Bike-to-school breakfasts, scooter skill sessions and parent-child maintenance classes.

These efforts have seen 73 per cent of children regularly travelling to school on foot, scooter or bicycle and 17 per cent of those who were regularly driven to school now using sustainable methods of transport.

Lee Haynes, head teacher at Acomb, said: “I am delighted we have won this award.

"It recognises all of the hard work of the whole school community in becoming more sustainable.”

Acomb is continuing to work alongside Sustrans and other schools in the community to promote this healthy part of the school day, and is developing projects alongside those at the iTravel team at the City of York Council.

Acomb Primary is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, a partnership of nine church and community schools serving more than 3,700 students across York including Badger Hill, Archbishop Holgate's, Heworth, Hempland, New Earswick, St Lawrence's CE and Clifton with Rawcliffe.