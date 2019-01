A FIRE broke out in a kitchen at a property in the Selby district yesterday evening (January 3).

Firefighters were called to the property in Eggborough at about 6.55pm, where a fire had started in an oven.

The fire was out when they arrived.

They used two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no-one was injured.