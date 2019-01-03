A MEETING has heard that allegations against a senior councillor were made by an employee who had admitted committing an act of misconduct.

York Liberal Democrat group leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, faced a standards hearing today (Thursday, January 3) after independent investigators concluded that he had a “personal interest” in the recruitment process of a member of staff and that he took paper copies of job applications to the Duke of York pub.

But the meeting heard that the accusations were made two years after the incident took place by a council employee who had admitted an act of misconduct himself to the authority. He was also on the interview panel for the recruitment of the new member of staff.

Cllr Keith Aspden strongly denies the allegations.

He is accused of having a “close association” with the successful candidate - who was an intern for the Liberal Democrat group - and a report said the candidate also lodged with Cllr Aspden for five weeks after he got the role.

But Cllr Aspden’s lawyer, Caroline Addy, said the candidate worked for the Liberal Democrats for “at most” three days before applying for the job and was not known to Cllr Aspden before becoming an intern.

She added that the accuser had been on the interview panel for the job, agreed the candidate was the best person for the job and had made the accusations against Cllr Aspden two years after the incident. She said the evidence was “flimsy”.

The person making the allegations said: “I regret that I didn’t express my concerns [earlier]. It was easier to keep my head down. It’s really the process that was followed more than anything.”

He said he was “uncomfortable” with discussing the job applications in the pub but did not say anything at the time and could not recall who took paper copies of the applications to the meeting. He also added that he had lodged with Cllr Aspden for several days while working for the council.

Six people spoke in support of Cllr Aspden at the meeting.

Cllr Ann Reid said the Liberal Democrat group was “angry” about the way Cllr Aspden had been treated, the length of time the investigation had taken and the cost to taxpayers - which is reported to be more than £70,000. She said: “Keith is a straightforward, diligent and hardworking local councillor. Councillors are not employees of the council and do not receive support in the way staff do. Keith has had to go outside the council for advice and support at his own expense.”

Cllr Aspden, speaking at the hearing, said it was right that allegations against councillors were investigated.

He said: “The way which this process has been dealt with has caused me great difficulty and distress. I’m pleased not to be found in breach of the code for a range of unfounded allegations. I have not breached the code for the remaining allegations. I did not have a close association [with the successful candidate]. I did not share paper documents.”

The hearing continues - more to follow.