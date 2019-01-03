A WOMAN has been punched in the face by a driver while crossing a road in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman was crossing Bar Lane, at Micklegate Bar, with her young daughter and male partner at about 1pm last Friday when an altercation with the motorist broke out.

It said the driver of a black Nissan Quashqai, was said to have leant out of his window and hit her in the face before driving off quickly, turning into Micklegate and then Priory Street.

"Inquiries to identify the driver of the vehicle are ongoing, and officers are urging anyone who witnessed the information or has any details that could help the investigation to get in touch," said a spokesperson.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for ‘Neighbourhood Service Desk.' Please quote reference 12180240524 when sharing information."