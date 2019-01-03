PEOPLE from the York area who saved lives through the gift of organ donation have been posthumously honoured at a moving award ceremony.

They received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

People recognised at the ceremony in Middlesbrough included Janie Chapelow, from York, who received the award on behalf of her son Dan Fleetwood, from York and Ben Frank, from Sand Hutton, who received the award on behalf of his wife Louise Frank.

A spokeswoman said hundreds of families had been receiving the award at regional ceremonies held across the UK, in recognition of the 1,574 people who donated their organs after death last year, which had led to thousands of patients' lives being saved or transformed.

"During 2017/18, thanks to the generosity of these donors and the support of their families, the number of deceased donors in the UK went up from 1,413 to 1,574, a rise of 11 per cent and the highest number ever in the UK," she added.