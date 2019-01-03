DIVORCE settlement documents, a Bengal kitten and keys to a Bentley were among the stranger items left behind by visitors to York hotels in 2018.

Travelodge, which has five hotels in the city, released details of the most unusual things to be left behind by customers at their 557 hotels around the UK.

They said divorce settlement documents were left behind at the Layerthorpe site, a Bengal Kitten called Simba was found at its Monks Cross hotel, a red folder filled with sheet music for York Minster was found at its central site, a velvet Chez Lounge was left at the Micklegate venue, and keys to a Bentley were left at the hotel in Hull Road.

Unusual items have also been left at other Travelodge hotels around the country, including a Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit at Brighton Seafront, and a brand new ice cream was parked in the car park at Crewe Travelodge for a week after the owner lost his keys and had to wait for replacements.

A royal enthusiast from Houston, USA, who was staying at the Travelodge Plus in London had to make a return journey from Heathrow airport and buy a new airline ticket after she left behind her Megan Markle replica wedding dress.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: "We do get a range of fascinating items left behind.

"We have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels. This includes a chest of semi-precious jewels, a rare bottle of vintage champagne, a Coutts cheque book and a 21 year old lucky penny belonging to a CEO."

Shakila said the most common reason for visitors forgetting their items was "living in a fast and furious world".