CUTS in firefighter numbers left York and North Yorkshire dangerously short of fire cover over the festive period, a union leader has claimed.

Steve Howley, secretary of the Fire Brigades Union in North Yorkshire, said a lack of full-time firefighters at York, Huntington, Acomb, Harrogate and Scarborough stations saw fire engines mothballed for entire shifts over the Christmas to New Year period.

He revealed both Acomb and Huntington full-time crews were disbanded to prop up crewing shortfalls at other stations, leaving their own stations waiting for part-time staff to respond or engines from other stations to attend fires. He said part-time staff alerted to fire calls had to respond to their station from home, leading to a delay in response compared to those of a full-time crew.

However, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it regularly moved staff and fire engines to provide balanced cover across the service area.

Mr Howley claimed one example of delays related to a fire at Clifton Moor on Christmas Day, which was reported by The Press, in which one van was destroyed and another badly damaged.

Attendance was delayed due to a wait for part-time staff to attend Huntington station from home, he claimed.

Mr Howley said that as a result of years of austerity cuts, fire cover right across North Yorkshire was now at dangerous levels.

“This has been highlighted over Christmas with no sign of it improving into the New Year,” he said.

“Shortfalls in staffing numbers, accompanied by widespread part time unavailability, is causing delays in attending fires and other emergencies, putting lives at risk.

“The standard of cover in North Yorkshire has become a postcode lottery.”

He claimed the risk to life caused by delays was unacceptable and said it was time both senior management and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner stood up to Government and told ministers about the desperate need for fairer funding settlements for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the total number of fire engines available at any one time varied due to operational incidents or fluctuations in crewing levels, which could sometimes fall below the required number due to short notice sickness absences or unavailability of retained staff.

“The service regularly moves staff and fire engines to provide balanced cover across the whole service area,” she said. "For instance, where crewing levels fall below the required number at a full-time station, the remaining staff are sometimes redistributed to make a number of other fire engines available, thereby ensuring the most effective use of the resources available at that time. This approach is utilised only when necessary as the service continually strives to maintain optimum availability of its staff and fire engines.” She added the service was recruiting at retained stations currently. Visit www.northyorksfire.gov.uk under ‘Working For Us.’