A FISH and chip restaurant and takeaway on the A64 near York has won a brace of gold awards in a national competition.

Scotts Fish and Chips won both the Best Fish and Chip Shop and the Focus on Gluten categories in the National FreeFrom Eating Out Awards. Judges commended it for instilling confidence in customers with gluten free needs.

The awards recognise eateries that understand how to cater safely for food allergic people.