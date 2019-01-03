ALICE Roberts will be Digging Into Britain's Past at the Grand Opera House, York, on January 23.

"We’re all members of a young species," says the academic, writer and broadcaster. "Wherever we’ve ended up, all over the world, we’re Africans under the skin. And uncovering that story, retracing the steps of our ancestors, has given me a profound sense of our common humanity: our shared past and our shared future.

Interested in the structure of humans, how we function, and our place in the wider environment, Alice makes programmes and writes books about human anatomy, physiology, evolution, archaeology and history.

Originally a medical doctor, she became a university lecturer, teaching human anatomy to students and doctors, and did research into human origins and disease in ancient skeletons. She made her television debut in 2001 as a human-bone specialist on Channel 4’s Time Team.

She then presented Coast on BBC2 and has written and fronted such BBC2 series as The Incredible Human Journey, Origins Of Us and Ice Age Giants, hosting several Horizon programmes too.

Alice has notched up five series of Digging For Britain, looking at the freshest, most exciting archaeology in Britain, and has written seven science books.

Tickets for her 7.30pm York show cost £14.90 on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/york.