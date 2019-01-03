A CHIP shop near York has celebrated winning a pair of gold awards in a national competition.

Scotts Fish and Chips won two awards in the National FreeFrom Eating Out Awards, for the Best Fish and Chip Shop and the Focus on Gluten categories.

The FreeFrom Eating Out Awards celebrate catering for people with food allergies, and praised the restaurant’s focus on providing gluten-free food for individuals with coeliac disease and dermatitis herpitiformus.

Tony Webster, owner of Scotts Fish and Chips, said: “This was the first time we had entered the Free From Eating Out Awards, so winning gold in not one but two categories is a fantastic achievement. It’s another feather in our cap."

“We are very proud of our gluten-free fish and chips, and customers with coeliac disease and a wheat intolerance travel long distances to eat from our menu. They do so because they know they can trust us with its preparation and service, as shown by the judge’s comments.”