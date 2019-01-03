A MAN remains in serious condition in hospital following a suspected stabbing.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the Esso service station on the A59 Skipton Road, Harrogate, at 10.10pm on New Year's Eve, where a 24-year-old man had suffered serious injuries to his body.

On Thursday, a police spokesman said: "The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Police said the injuries were believed to be an "isolated incident", and urged anyone with information to phone 101.