THE deadline is approaching fast for applications to the 2019 York Early Music International Young Artists Competition. Submissions must be received by no later than Friday, January 18.

Run by the National Centre for Early Music, in Walmgate, York, with support from Arts Council England, this biennial competition is recognised as a major international platform for emerging talent in the Early Music world.

This year, it will take place from July 10 to 13 July as part of the 2019 York Early Music Festival. Attracting ensembles from all over the globe, the competition seeks to boost young professional careers, with opportunities for performance, recording and broadcasting, in addition to international exposure and a route to further opportunities.

The prize also includes the chance to make a professional recording with Linn Records, as well as performing in future festivals in York.

The event was last staged in 2017, when 38 ensembles applied, featuring 174 musicians from 33 countries, and ten young ensembles were selected and invited to York to take part.

Among the past winners are the Palladian Ensemble, Stile Antico, Profeti della Quinta, Thalia Ensemble, Sollazzo Ensemble and, last time, BarrocoTout, from Belgium.

NCEM director Delma Tomlin says: "Firmly established on the international calendar, the competition has been taking place for more than 30 years and continues to grow from strength to strength. Every competition is a delight and we are constantly amazed at the level of talent and commitment shown by these young musicians.

"Competition finalists will spend time here in York at one of Europe’s most important centres for Early Music, giving musicians professional experience, guidance and networking opportunities, helping them to progress their musical careers.

"We were especially thrilled to see Sollazzo Ensemble, winners of the 2015 prize, recognised on the international stage in Paris last month when they were awarded the prestigious Diapason d’or de l’année for their album Parle Qui Veut. We look forward to receiving applications and discovering an array of new talent to introduce to the world."

The competition invites applications from instrumental and/or vocal ensembles, in any combination, with a minimum of two musicians. All members must be adults. Competitors must perform repertory from the period ranging from the Middle Ages to the 19th century, using appropriate historically informed playing techniques, instruments and stylistic conventions.

Young artists interested in entering the 2019 competition can find all the entry requirements at yorkcomp.ncem.co.uk. Applications should be sent to The Music Administrator, National Centre for Early Music, St Margaret's Church, Walmgate, York YO1 9TL.

Successful finalists will be notified on February 6 after the pre-competition stage is judged by audio recording. Rehearsals at the NCEM will be held on July 10, followed by informal preliminary recitals on July 11 and 12 and the competition on July 13, when an international jury will announce the winners directly after the final concert.

Charles Hutchinson

