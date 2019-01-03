POLICE want to speak to motorists who saw a crash, or two vehicles on a North Yorkshire road.

A black BMW 3 series heading towards Harrogate was being driven by a 23-year-old Wetherby man on the A661 near Spofforth at about 4.45pm on Sunday, December 30. It left the road and went into a ditch, and the driver required hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about a grey Volkswagen van seen travelling in the same direction as the BMW at the time, or anyone who saw the crash.

Anyone with information should phone 101 or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting job 287 of December 30.