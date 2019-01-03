A FAMILY lawyer is calling on warring couples to turn ‘Divorce Day’ next week into ‘Mediation Monday.'

Nicki Mitchell,of Lupton Fawcett LLP, which has an office in York, said the first working Monday of January was commonly known as ‘Divorce Day’ due to the number of couples considering ending their marriages after tensions rose in the pressure-cooker of Christmas.

But she said this didn't have to mean acrimony and bitterness, and mediation could solve many issues arising from a separation.

“If a couple has taken the decision to separate there are a number of ways to proceed," she said.

"At Lupton Fawcett we follow the Resolution Code of Practice, which aims to alleviate the stress and anxiety that marital breakdown causes, whatever the time of year.

“This means placing the interests of the family at the centre of the negotiations to reach a settlement without resorting to the court process. "Mediation is not designed to solve issues within the relationship, but issues arising from the separation involving children, property or money. It is far less confrontational, can be a lot quicker than going through the courts, and is far cheaper.

"Decisions reached following mediation are much more likely to work because the couple have both agreed to them.

“Divorce is never a happy time but with the right advice and support it can be made easier for everyone involved.”