PLANS to build 123 apartments on the former Terry’s chocolate factory site have been submitted to City of York Council.

Stonebridge Homes, in partnership with landowner Henry Boot Developments, wants to build a mix of one, two and three bedroom flats on part of the site where factory buildings once stood.

Martin Acott, of Stonebridge Homes, said 20 per cent of homes would be affordable, in line with council policy, and the submission of the planning application followed a public consultation held during the summer.

“We’d like to thank the local community for their feedback,” he said.

“We have taken on board the comments made throughout the process and made refinements to the proposals as a result.

“Changes made to the proposed development include a reduction in apartment numbers and a reduction in height of the apartment buildings.”

He said the development was set for an area of brownfield land south of The Residence, the former main factory building off Bishopthorpe Road, which has been converted into apartments.

It would provide two apartment blocks totalling 123 apartments and offering a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, including some duplex-type accommodation.

“The apartments would benefit from new external landscaping, including tree planting, along with 131 car parking spaces and 157 cycle spaces within dedicated, covered cycle stores,” he said.

He described the buildings, which were designed by Bowman Riley Architects following input from the council and the conservation area panel, as "high quality, attractive and contemporary".

He said the application complied with the emerging York Local Plan, claiming: "The development has been sensitively designed to minimise impacts on nearby residents and to protect views to the iconic clock tower and multi-storey factory building.”

He added that he believed the proposals represented a "high-quality residential scheme, complementary to its surroundings and appropriate for this iconic site".