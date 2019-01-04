YOUNG Harry Spencer could have taken an instant dislike to watching York City when the ball hit him in the face as he watched his first ever game.

But the six-year-old wasn't put off by the incident during City's home game against Bradford (Park Avenue) and he is now a regular at Bootham Crescent with his mum Carol, dad Karl and grandad Peter.

And his support for his home team has grown even more after York City presented him with a special gift after hearing about the accident.

Harry, who lives in Boston Spa and attends St Mary's C of E Primary School, was invited along to meet his favourite player, Jon Parkin, and presented with a leather football signed by the entire first team squad.

Mum Carol, from Boston Spa, said: "It was a lovely gesture by the club and Harry was so excited when he heard he was going to meet Jon. We were watching from the main stand when a Bradford player kicked the ball out of play and it hit Harry. He was naturally a bit upset at the time but it hasn't put him off coming to games."