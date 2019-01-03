A YORK hospital charity is urging people to take part in its Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge this summer.

Walkers completed a total of 1,764 miles to raise funds for patients with dementia during last year's trek up Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, said the York Teaching Hospital Charity.

"The 24.5 miles circuit, with an ascent of 1,500 ft, is a well-known challenge both physically and mentally," said a spokeswoman.

"Taking the three peaks challenge involves walking the circular route, scaling each peak in turn, aiming for a time of less than 12 hours."

Simon Wilford from the IT team at York Hospital, who took part last year, said: “A few family members have suffered with dementia which has affected the whole family so I was keen to take the challenge.

“I was part of a team and we had trained for a few months beforehand."

This year's challenge takes place on Saturday June 22, People can register to take part as an individual or as part of a team by going to www.york.nhs.uk/threepeakschallenge or calling 01904 724521for more information.