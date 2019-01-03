A 'PREFERRED candidate' for the role of interim Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been named.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan said Andrew Brodie had been put forward as the potential new officer in the role.

Following an intense day-long interview process on Friday, December 21, Mr Brodie will now be put forward to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel for its consideration.

Mr Brodie has spent the last five years at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service as an Assistant Chief Fire Officer, helping to develop the service by leading both the Service Support and Service Delivery functions.

He has previously worked for fire services in London and Cumbria.

The role was advertised as a secondment or interim opportunity for up to 12 months for both internal and external candidates.

Mrs Mulligan said: “Andrew was an excellent candidate in a strong shortlist so I am pleased to be able to offer him the role of interim Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire.

“This is an important time for the fire and rescue service following the transfer of governance and the huge financial pressures being faced. I know that Andrew shares my commitment to ensuring decisions are made in a way that ensures people and businesses across York and North Yorkshire remain safe and feeling safe in the future.”