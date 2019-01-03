ABOUT 15 homes and businesses in the Walmgate area of York will lose their power supplies for six hours on Sunday while an underground cable is replaced.

Northern Powergrid said their electricity would be interrupted to allow for essential repair works. The Press building is one of those affected, with power off from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

A Powergrid spokeswoman said temporary repairs had been carried out after an unplanned power cut on November 28, but now a full repair was needed, which involved replacing a small section of underground cable.

"All customers affected by the planned interruption have received a hand delivered letter notifying them ad we have tried to organise the power cut at a time which is least inconvenient to local businesses," she said.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we carry out these essential works."