A 13-FOOT Lego train will be one of the central attractions at this year’s York Residents Festival.

The 24th annual festival runs on Saturday and Sunday, January 26 and 27, and allows residents with a valid YorkCard or student card to explore attractions and sites around the city for free.

The Lego train is a replica of the Grand Central Adelante train. Made from about 30,000 bricks by Steve Mayes - also known as Lego architect Brickthis - the train will be on display at York Explore throughout the festival.

Liam Smallwood is from Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to be headline sponsor of the York Residents Festival in 2019.

“Our communities are at the heart of everything we do, and as a UK train operator with its HQ in York, we’re thrilled to be able to showcase our fantastic Adelante Lego model as a way of saying thank you to residents and customers of our wonderful city.”

More than 300,000 free visits have been carried out since the Residents Festival launched, with the Bar Convent’s 18th Century chapel and priest hole, the city archives, Postern Tower and Friargate Theatre also open to the public, and special shopping and eating offers available.

New this year are trampolining at Energi Trampoline Park, bird spotting and tours at York Cemetery, Escape Games by Mindlock, a new walking tour - the Wizard Quest, by Magical Interactive - a tour and chance to see the Grand Hotel’s new cookery school, and a dining tour by Yorkshire Appetite.

Paul Whiting, head of Visit York, said the tourism organisation will be on hand in Museum Street to help residents make the most of the weekend.

He said: “With free entry to our world-class attractions and a host of restaurant and shopping offers, this festival is our way of saying a big thank you to York’s residents. It’s their warm and friendly welcome that helps to draw visitors back year after year.”

The festival is also being promoted to students in the city who can take part with a valid York student ID card.

Some of the attractions and guided tours and some venues have limited tickets available so people are advised to plan visits in advance.

Residents must show a valid YorkCard or York Student ID Card to gain admission at each venue and for all shopping and restaurant offers. YorkCards are available from Explore York Libraries.

YorkCards have a £5 admin charge for adults and are free for under 18s.

The YorkCard also entitles free or discounted entry to a range of leisure facilities and attractions in York throughout the year.

During the weekend First York is offering a 50% discount on their group ticket for up to five people. To benefit download the First Bus mTickets app and use the code VisitYork50, to secure the ticket for £4.50 instead of £9.

For more details visit visityork.org/residentsfestival