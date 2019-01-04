A SHOPLIFTER who escaped at the end of a trolley chase across the York Inner Ring Road has been given a community order.

Jodie Christine Dowson, 37, was one of two women spotted wheeling away a toaster and other items from B&M Home Store with Garden Centre off Foss Islands Road on October 23, said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting at York Magistrates' Court.

Although a floor manager from the store chased them over the Inner Ring Road into the Navigation Road housing estate off Walmgate Road, they abandoned the trolley in an alley and got away with the stolen items.

Dowson also got away with £49 worth of stolen goods from the Spar shop in Huntington Road on September 13.

But when she raided the Body Shop in Stonegate the evening of the city centre Christmas Lights Switch On, she was, with difficulty, caught and arrested.

Ms Reeve said Dowson’s boyfriend David Michael Oliver, 46, threatened a policeman with a three litre bottle of cider as the officer struggled with Dowson.

Dowson admitted three charges of theft and one of resisting arrest, and Oliver admitted a public order offence. Both live together in Danesfort Avenue, Acomb.

Dowson was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitation activities and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, and banned for 12 months from the three shops she had raided.

She was also ordered to pay £49 compensation to the Spar shop and £59.97 compensation to the B&M store. The two bottles of perfume worth together £26 she stole from the Body Shop dropped to the ground as she tried to escape and were returned to the shop.

Oliver was fined £80, plus £85 prosecution costs and a £30 statutory surcharge.

For both defendants, Andrew Craven said they had formed their relationship when living homeless in York. Both had had drug habits but now abused alcohol.

They were, however, now looking forward to a better future, after they were given the joint tenancy of a flat in Acomb.