EIGHT men who were arrested in York on suspicion of conspiracy to assault and threatening to damage property have been released by police, with no further action to be taken.

One other man who was arrested at the same time has been released under investigation while inquiries continue, says North Yorkshire Police.

The Press reported in March last year how nine men aged between 16 and 36 had been arrested in Osbaldwick Lane and Outgang Lane on York’s eastern outskirts.

The force said then that they had subsequently been released on bail as inquiries continued.

It also said high-visibility police patrols had been undertaken in the Osbaldwick area to provide reassurance to the local community, as the force recognised the incident would have caused concern to residents.

“Police acted promptly to safeguard those involved, and officers attended the area on Sunday to provide a high-visibility, reassuring presence,” it said.

“Residents can be reassured that this is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public.”

Asked last week by The Press as to the outcome of police inquiries, a force spokesman said: “Eight of the nine arrested have been released with no further action and one has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Local City of York Councillor, Mark Warters, said in March that concerned residents had informed him there had been "substantial police action" in the Osbaldwick/Tang Hall Lane/Hull Road areas.

He said he had been told that officers who stopped a pick-up in Tang Hall Lane were armed and that there was a large deployment of resources throughout Osbaldwick, especially on the roads near Outgang Lane.