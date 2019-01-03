PAST and present pupils of a York school have rounded off a year of celebrations to mark its 90th anniversary.

Tang Hall Primary toasted the milestone by inviting former pupils, staff and governors to join current children and staff at an open afternoon at the school, along with members of the community who have helped the school over several years.

As part of the event, Year six pupils gave tours of the school, with a visit to the archive room where old pictures and artefacts were on display.

"The ceremonial key to the school was in pride of place within the room alongside original plans of the school," said assistant head teacher Claire Spivey.

"Rachael Maskell, MP, was shown these by our current head Girl Maddison.

“All the children did the school proud as they took us on the school’s journey through the year.

"Thank you to all the staff too for making it such a great school."

She added: “The performances were enjoyed by many. One person said it was wonderful to hear the children sing so beautifully."

The Civic Party of York joined the celebrations, including Judith Orrell, Lady Mayoress and Verna Campbell, the Sheriff of York, along with Professor Colin Campbell.

Catherine Precious, headteacher, said "We are, as always, incredibly proud of the children of Tang Hall Primary. They have made this birthday event quite a celebration.

"The staff team would like to thank all of the guests for joining us and sharing their memories of Tang Hall."

Looking back through the archives it was discovered that from the opening of the school until 1942 all children were given an apple and an orange for Christmas.

Mrs Precious decided to honour this memory and gave all 253 current pupils an apple and orange for their Christmas gift alongside the now traditional book at the end of term.