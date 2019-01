A MAN found dead in a car in Selby died of natural causes.

Paramedics and North Yorkshire Police were called to a ditch near Cliffe Common at about 7am on Sunday, December 29, where a black Peugeot 206 had been found by a member of the public.

A78-year-old local man was found dead in the car.

North Yorkshire Police said on Thursday that "a post-mortem has been carried out and has shown that the man died of natural causes", and "the investigation has been concluded"