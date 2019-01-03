A FAMOUS painting is coming to York as part of a UK tour this year.

Nicolas Poussin’s The Triumph of Pan will be on display at the York Art Gallery from July until September as part of the National Gallery Masterpiece Tour 2019.

The painting, produced in 1636, is a depiction of a mythical celebration that shows nymphs and satyrs revelling before a statue of Pan, the god of woods and fields.

The painting contains a number of literary and visual references with several instruments being played, the sacrificial deer and the props in the foreground are all either attributes of the gods Pan and Priapus.

The picture was designed to form part of the decoration of the Cabinet Du Roi in the Chateau de Richelieu.

Jennifer Alexander, curator of fine art at York Art Gallery, said: "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to host the National Gallery Masterpiece tour of The Triumph of Pan by Nicolas Poussin next year, and look forward to building a collections show around this remarkable painting. Works from our collection by masters such as Dughet, Bernini, Domenichino and others will be brought together to explore the life, career and legacy of Poussin.”

A spokesman for the national gallery said that the tour was about sharing the collection throughout the UK, and the Masterpiece was made possible by the generous support of Christie’s the British Auction House, that enables those in the north and south west England to access one of its masterpieces in their region.