A MAN has been interviewed by police in connection with alleged sexual assaults on two teenagers on buses in York.

North Yorkshire Police said two separate incidents took place on the number 5 and 12 services in November, in which an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were said to have been touched inappropriately.

The suspect in the first incident was described as "dark skinned, aged 40 to 60, of larger build, with short or shaved hair wearing a black jacket", and in the second incident as "black, around 40 years old, of fat build and balding". Police said they believed the two incidents were linked.

This week, a spokesman for the force confirmed "a 66-year-old man from York came forward to the police and was interviewed as a voluntary attendee to assist the ongoing investigation", following the media appeal.

The man was not arrested, and police still want to hear from anyone with information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should phone 101, email SCTyork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12180220537.