A LORRY driver has a criminal record and a bill of more than £2,000 because he repeatedly hurried home to his wife.

Andrew Michael Lathey, 58, told magistrates his wife was desperate to have him at her side during her father’s terminal illness and death. So he falsified his tachograph to hide that he was not taking the driving breaks he was legally obliged to.

“My father-in-law was very poorly,” he said. “I was trying to get home to take my wife to be beside him. My wife was anxious and really, really upset. I realised what I was doing and I’m sorry about it.”

Lathey, of Gale Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty to 11 offences involving his tachograph and driving hours. He has been a lorry driver for 25 years.

Magistrates told him: “You were driving potentially unsafely, and you knew you were.” They fined him £1,150 plus a £60 statutory surcharge, plus £1,018 prosecution costs for the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency.

Magistrates heard that Lathey took his driver’s card out of his tachograph about the time he should have taken a break and continued driving. On June 13, he drove for 12 hours instead of the 10 hours he was permitted to drive in a 24-hour period and on the same day, he failed to take the 11-hour minimum break decreed by law before driving again on June 14.

On June 14, May 24, May 28 and May 31 he drove more than four-and-a-half hours without a break. At times he drove for an extra hour and covered an extra 50 km before stopping. He told them June 13 was the day his father-in-law was particularly bad and he gained nothing financially. His employer gave a character reference and said he was keeping his job.