A THIEF stole money from an elderly man as he used a cash machine in York.

North Yorkshire Police issued this CCTV image of a man they want to talk to in connection with the theft in Fishergate.

A spokesman said the incident happened between 9.25pm and 9.45pm on October 3, but police have only just appealed for help tracing this suspect.

He said: "A man approached an elderly man in Fishergate, York, and watched him withdraw money from a cash machine. He took the money from the machine before the elderly man could reach it.

"If you recognise the man pictured by CCTV or have any other information about this incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101."

Alternatively, email Carol.Thompson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12180185383.