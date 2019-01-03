TRIBUTE act Whole Lotta Led will mark the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin II at Pocklington Arts Centre on May 10 as part of a celebration tour.

Featuring Ramble On and Whole Lotta Love, this 1969 long player catapulted Led Zeppelin from being just another Sixties' blues group to the pantheon of rock gods, as it became their first album to reach number one, toppling The Beatles’ Abbey Road’ in the process and staying on the chart for 138 weeks.

The first half will showcase songs from Led Zeppelin's vast back catalogue, while the second half will feature Led Zeppelin II in track order. "This is really going to be a spectacular celebration of such a timeless album," says PAC director Janet Farmer.

Tickets cost £20 on 01759 301547 or at pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

Photo caption: Whole Lotta Led will be live at PAC on Friday 10 May, 2019.