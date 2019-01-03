A WOMAN was rescued from mud in a York riverbank.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the River Ouse, close to Clifton Bridge, off Water End, at about 8.40pm.

A spokesman said three fire crews, an officer and the rescue boat were called to the scene where "a woman had fallen into the river under the influence of alcohol".

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene and said the woman, who is believed to be in her forties, was "under the bridge stuck in the mud up to her chest".

Fire crews in the rescue boat managed to free the woman, and left her in the care of paramedics.

A police spokesman said the woman was taken to York Hospital for treatment "and from there will receive appropriate support".