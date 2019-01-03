MATTHEW LAVERACK, in commenting on plans to expand the Designer Outlet, claimed (Letters, December 28) that York “missed a trick” by not implementing all the provisions of the 1966 Esher report on our city centre’s development.

He cited subsequent “choking the free flow of cross-town traffic” and “restricting central parking”.

It may have been helpful if Matthew had studied the earlier 1963 Buchanan Report on Traffic in Towns.

This noted that: “Some deliberate limitation of the volume of motor traffic is quite unavoidable. The need for it just can’t be escaped. Even when everything that it is possible to do by way of building new roads and expanding public transport has been done, there would still be, in the absence of deliberate limitation, more cars trying to move into, or within our cities than could possibly be accommodated.”

Esher proposed the banning or restriction of traffic through York’s Bars, and the exclusion of through traffic from the centre.

Today, many city centre retailers overestimate the role of the car.

Priority for walking, cycling and buses accounts for some 70 per cent of retail journeys.

These shoppers carry less home each time but visit more often, and spend overall more than their car-borne counterparts.

The lack of car dominance creates a pleasant, relaxing and unpolluted environment.

More employees are encouraged to travel sustainably, leading to a healthier workforce and reduced absenteeism.

Cycle couriers can efficiently transport business deliveries. And perhaps we should think seriously about transhipment, to keep that massive M&S lorry and others out.

Paul Hepworth,

Windmill Rise,

Holgate,York