TOLLERTON soprano Lynne Dawson will be the compere for Saturday afternoon's Happy New Year concert by the York Guildhall Orchestra at York Barbican.

Lynne, the orchestra's president, also will narrate Prokofiev's Peter And The Wolf in the 3pm programme of music "for all the family".

Waltzes and polkas by the Strauss family will be interspersed with popular themes by York-born composer John Barry, and the YGO hopes to involve groups of dancers as part of the entertainment. "Who knows, we might be able to put in a dance floor for audience members to participate," say the concert organisers.

The full programme comprises Barry's Out Of Africa; Strauss's Emperor Waltzes and Tritsch-Tratsch Polka; Prokofiev's Peter And The Wolf; Barry's On Her Majesty’s Secret Service; Lehar's Gold and Silver Waltzes; Strauss's Thunder & Lightening Polka;

Barry's Born Free (Lions At Play) and Strauss's Champagne Polka and Blue Danube Waltzes.

Tickets are on sale at £6.20 to £25.30 on 0844 854 2757, at yorkbarbican.co.uk or in person from the Barbican box office.