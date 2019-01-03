THREE people were prosecuted for using someone else’s disabled parking permit in York last year.

National figures show many councils did not pursue anyone for abusing the blue badge scheme in 2017/18, despite an increase in the number of disabled permits being stolen.

But Department for Transport figures show City of York Council brought three prosecutions against people for using another person’s blue badge. And nine permits were reported stolen.

The previous year there were zero prosecutions and six badges stolen.

Councillors urged people not to accuse anyone directly of misusing a blue badge, warning that not all disabilities are visible.

The badges allow holders to park free of charge in pay and display bays and for up to three hours on yellow lines.

Cllr Jenny Brooks, executive member for safer neighbourhoods, said: “Any fraud against the blue badge system causes significant problems for those in genuine need of easier access.

“We are actively looking for abuse of the scheme, and our record of successful prosecutions shows that we will take action.”

Cllr Nigel Ayre added: “Blue badge fraud is not a victimless crime and deprives disabled people in genuine need of a parking space the increased ease of access that they require.

“It is important to remember that not all disability is visible, so please don’t directly challenge or accuse anyone you think is using a blue badge improperly.

“Simply report any potential fraudulent activity to us, and be assured that we will deal with it sensitively and properly."

To report misuse of disabled parking permits call 0800 9179 247 or email fraud@york.gov.uk.