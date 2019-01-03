YORK saw an increase in the number of hotel rooms booked and a rise in visitor numbers at tourist attractions during the second quarter of the financial year.

Between April and June 2018, more than a million people visited the city’s big attractions, according to a report prepared for a council meeting.

And the average cost of a hotel room has risen from just over £74 in 2015 to £111.

The report also highlights increases in footfall in Parliament Street, visits to smaller tourist attractions and people using the visitor information centre.