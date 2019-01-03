THE leader of City of York Council says securing Bootham Park Hospital for the city is one of his “big ambitions”.

Cllr Ian Gillies said using the site for health services would be a better way to serve residents than if the building was converted into apartments or a hotel.

He highlighted the challenge of providing mental health care in the region since the hospital closed and said: “The situation hasn’t changed and I question, are we doing it right? The hospitals have gone.

“A big ambition of mine is to secure Bootham Park Hospital for the city. I just knew that we wanted it. We have to convince the minister not to let NHS Property Services sell it.

“It is part of the public realm. If public money owns it, why can’t we have the public decide what it is used for? The city would be far better served if we had all sorts of health related agencies there.”