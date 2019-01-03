THE number of people visiting York’s Castle Museum dropped because of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, according to a report.

But the Yorkshire Museum saw a 35 per cent increase in visitors last year.

York Museums Trust said the Jurassic exhibition, which was opened by Sir David Attenborough last March, helped boost numbers.

The report, prepared for a council meeting, says: “The Castle Museum has suffered in June, July and August because of the Rose Theatre which blocked the visibility of the museum to visitors. As soon as the Rose Theatre was dismantled visitor numbers returned to budgeted levels.”

The document also said that a mystery shopper praised the award-winning Jurassic show but commented on the “tired state of the building décor” at the Yorkshire Museum.

Highlights of the year noted in the report include the Vivienne Westwood shoes exhibition, the BFG in Pictures show and the Strata – Rock – Dust – Stars exhibition. And more than 70,000 children have visited the trust’s three sites this financial year.