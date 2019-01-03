A YOUNG woman who has suffered from a long-term eating disorder has turned her 21st birthday into a fundraiser.

Psychology student Talia Sinnott, from York, fell ill with anorexia in 2012, a condition which dominated most of her teenage years.

She has been through multiple hospital admissions in both children and adult services and recently had to be taken to a clinic 200 miles from her home.

Talia is now fundraising for Beat - UK’s eating disorder charity - after it helped her through her illness.

For her birthday she asked friends and family to donate to the charity - raising £155 - instead of receiving presents. And this spring she intends to raise more funds by doing a skydive.

Talia said: “I chose to do a birthday fundraiser for my 21st birthday as Beat had helped me, in particular, through the early stages of my journey when I felt embarrassed and alone in my struggles and was unsure who to turn to and what to expect in the next stage of my treatment.

“Although these were some of my darkest times they helped me develop my understanding of eating disorders and also helped me grow as a person.

“I have met many people along the way, those who have helped me and guided me with their wise words, taught me coping mechanisms, sat and held my hand whilst I’ve cried over a meal and those who were like me and had been hospitalised due to this torturous illness.”

Talia said she now hoped to turn her own negative experience into a positive one by helping other sufferers and their loved. She added: “It is heart-breaking to see first-hand how many people this illness torments and how many families are left feeling helpless as they have to stand and watch their loved one slowly deteriorate bit by bit. I can only imagine the pain my family went through as time after time they would take me to appointments or drive me to the unit, not knowing when the next time we would see each other would be.”

Peter Sinnott, Talia’s dad, said he was delighted his daughter was helping other sufferers.

He said: “Her illness has been a long journey which has affected all of our family members in one way or the other. Seeing your daughter slowly disintegrating before you is not only distressing but also leaves you questioning your own parenting skills.”

He added: “Beat is a wonderful charity providing support and guidance to both eating disorder sufferers and their families. It has helped to support my daughter during her darkest days, for which I will be forever grateful.”

Beat’s community fundraiser Emily Battersby-Case said: “It is so inspiring to see how committed Talia and her family are to helping people with these dreadful illnesses.”