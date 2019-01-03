ANOTHER shop is to close in York as ethical fashion retailer Maude and Tommy shuts its doors at the end of this month.

However, the business will continue to trade online.

Owner Anne McCrickard said the decision to close the store was not motivated by finances - but three jobs will be lost when the shop shuts.

She said the time was right to put down the challenges of running the Grape Lane outlet and embark on fresh adventures by travelling and finding new products abroad to be sold on her website.

Anne said: “I started the business almost 12 years ago, initially as One Ethical Boutique and then trading as Maude & Tommy. I gave up teaching law to plunge myself into a much more creative future and it’s been an exciting adventure from start to finish. I’m so grateful to our many supportive and loyal customers, both from York and around the world. And, of course, to the team, who’ve built up such wonderful relationships with those customers.

“We’ve always stocked amazing products from around the globe. My plan now is to travel to many of those exotic places myself in search of interesting, unusual and artisan textiles.”

The shop hit the headlines in November 2017, when Nigella Lawson bought a One Hundred Stars dressing gown and wore it on her show. The food writer and presenter was deluged with requests for information about the gown and tweeted about Maude & Tommy to her many followers. The tiny York boutique was inundated with orders and the team worked flat out for three weeks, drafting in the help of friends and family, to send the garments around the globe.

To mark the imminent closure, Anne is running a series of special offers and discounts across all brands throughout January.

The final day’s trading will be Sunday, January 27 - York Residents’ Weekend - and Anne is keen to thank her loyal customers with additional offers for YorkCard holders.

She said: “As I head off for other adventures, I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s been part of this one. It’s been a colourful and exciting ride.”