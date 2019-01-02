There is disruption to train journeys between Harrogate and York.

Northern Rail said that services running through York and Harrogate will be disrupted until 4pm with potential cancellations or delays.

In a statement they said: "Due to a broken rail on the viaduct side of Knaresborough, train services going toward York through Knaresborough are currently being disrupted.

"For passengers on station platforms, please listen for PA announcements or consult customer information screens for up to date train running information."

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting nothernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.