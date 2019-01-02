NETWORK Rail says 35 members of staff who worked through Christmas to move its signalling system to a modern rail operating centre in York successfully completed the project.

A spokeswoman said the work began after the last service on Christmas Eve and finished in time for the first train service on December 27.

She said the move, part of the "Railway Upgrade Plan,' would mean more reliable journeys, with greater resilience when there was disruption.

Senior project engineer Graham Foster, of York, said: " We rehearsed the move several times before the big switch-over, so we were confident that everything would go to plan. I am delighted that it did.”