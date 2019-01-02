TWO students at a school for learning difficulties have developed employability skills thanks to a partnership between York's Blueberry Academy and the Vangarde Shopping centre.

Colin Lofthouse and Nico Krzeczowski have been working with Vangarde's centre management team every Friday from September to help develop their customer service skills through engaging with customers and helping with the upkeep of the shopping park.

The project is part of a partnership developed between the two organisations as the Vangarde team continues to make a difference in the community. Blueberry Academy aims to promote independence and employability to those with learning difficulties.

Colin said: “I really like being in the team and I want to get a job in the future – Vangarde is a place for everybody. I look forward to my Friday work at Vangarde.”

Niko said: “I really enjoy talking to the customers and helping them. I like using the machines to clear leaves and clean the walkway. I love it at Vangarde.”

The two trainees will continue to develop their skills at Vangarde Shopping Park over the next few months.

Dave Tabron, Job Coach at Blueberry Academy, said: “Blueberry Academy focuses on working with employers to increase accessibility in the workplace. This partnership between us and Vangarde Shopping Park has been incredibly useful – these skills make a vital difference to Colin and Niko and will really help them with regards to getting employed in the future.

“Vangarde is already very accessible and the staff are very skilled with regards to making the workplace as welcoming and accessible to all – the fact that our involvement has been minimal throughout Colin and Niko’s placement speaks volumes about the Vangarde team’s ability.”

Deborah O’Donnell, centre manager for Vangarde Shopping Park, said: “Our team is dedicated to demonstrate Vangarde’s impact on the local community and they show how great determination and teamwork results in benefits for the people of York.

“Our partnership with Blueberry Academy is an important one. We do a lot of fundraising and the team volunteers time to help organisations such as York Cares and York Teaching Hospital Charity, however, there is a huge amount of value in sharing their experience and helping to develop employability skills in young people.”