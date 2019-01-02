POLICE are appealing for information following a crash near Harrogate.

The incident occurred at about 4.45pm last Sunday when the driver of a black BMW crashed into a ditch on the A661 Harrogate Road, near Spofforth. He was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Hospital and discharged following treatment.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, and in particular, are appealing for information about a grey Volkswagen van seen travelling towards Harrogate, in the same direction as the BMW at the time.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the BMW or any other vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible."

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James TC117. You can also email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP 30122018-0287.