A MAN was badly hurt in a suspected stabbing in North Yorkshire on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to the Esso service station on the A59 Skipton Road in Harrogate at 10.10pm on Monday after a “seriously injured” man had turned up at the forecourt, North Yorkshire Police said.

Paramedics confirmed that the 24-year-old man had suffered wounds to his body and he was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment, the force added. It said he is currently in a stable condition.

A force spokesman commented: “Extensive police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what officers describe as an ‘isolated incident’. There are no known risks to the wider public.

“At this stage, it is believed the man sustained the injuries in the Roberts Crescent area before he went the service station on foot.

“Work is continuing to identify potential suspects.”

In the meantime, officers are urging people to come forward who may have witnessed the incident or possibly have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who can help should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Harrogate Serious Crime Team. Quote reference number 12180242491.